Motor industry expects Ramaphosa to ‘go to bat’ for sector in Trump meeting
Naamsa CEO says president’s aides are being briefed on what the industry needs
16 May 2025 - 05:00
Despite a marginal decrease in exports, the SA motor industry more than doubled its international trade surplus in 2024, from R21.1bn to R42.8bn.
A drop in the value of imported assembly-line components, in line with reduced domestic vehicle production, outweighed a rise in the number of imported vehicles, particularly from India and China. In 2023-24, the number of vehicles imported from India increased from 160,509 to 173,742...
