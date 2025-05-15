Creecy urges business to ‘get its act together’ in taking over running of rail lines
Transport minister says they will ‘do anything legal’ to raise investments that will enable urgent repairs to be made
15 May 2025 - 17:12
Transport minister Barbara Creecy is working with the Treasury to find ways to enable private players to invest in helping to fix Transnet’s rail infrastructure in the short term, with new private partnership deals on the rail lines expected to take 18-24 more months to conclude.
“We will do anything legal to bring money in to invest … in the short and medium term, because we can’t sit here and say, ‘well, this is going to take two years’,” she said, adding that the Treasury could co-invest with the private sector through the budget facility for infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.