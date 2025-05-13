Young job seekers wait in line in Katlehong. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
SA’s official unemployment rate continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter and increased to 32.9% as the economy lost 291,000 jobs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix.
WATCH: SA unemployment rate rises to 32.9% in first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix
