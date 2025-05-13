Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA unemployment rate rises to 32.9% in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix

13 May 2025 - 20:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Young job seekers wait in line in Katlehong. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Young job seekers wait in line in Katlehong. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI

SA’s official unemployment rate continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter and increased to 32.9% as the economy lost 291,000 jobs. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA joblessness continues its relentless climb
Economy
2.
BER slashes SA growth forecast to 1.5%
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: S&P ratings call, job and ...
Economy
4.
SA’s economic outlook brightens as load-shedding ...
Economy
5.
Farming machine sales continue to plough ahead on ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.