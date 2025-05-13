Unemployment rate still on its relentless upward trajectory
SA’s official jobless rate rose in the first quarter of 2025, according to Stats SA data
13 May 2025 - 12:21
Never in his seven and a half years as statistician-general has Risenga Maluleke seen the number of young people not in employment, education or training reach 3.8-million, he told journalists on Tuesday, as Stats SA released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria.
“It has always been about 3.2-million, 3.3-million, and it started reaching 3.5-million. We are now sitting at 3.8-million,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.