Farming machine sales continue to plough ahead on improved sentiment
Improved weather and easing interest rates lift sales of tractors and combine harvesters
12 May 2025 - 06:09
SA’s agricultural machinery market maintained its upward trajectory in April, though at a more subdued pace than the sharp January rebound that ended nearly two years of monthly declines.
The latest data from the SA Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama) shows that tractor sales rose 5.4% year on year to 527 units...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.