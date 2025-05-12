COP30 presidency launches mobilisation climate campaign
Brazil’s president-designate unveils plans for a sweeping, bottom-up campaign of climate action
12 May 2025 - 18:08
As 2024 is declared the warmest year on record and atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide has reached its highest level in almost a million years Brazil’s incoming COP30 presidency is shifting from vision to mobilisation.
In a second official letter, COP30 president-designate André Corrêa do Lago unveiled plans for a sweeping, bottom-up campaign of climate action ahead of the UN Climate Conference in Belém, in Brazil’s Amazon region, this November...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.