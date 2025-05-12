BER slashes SA growth forecast to 1.5%
The Bureau for Economic Research also expects growth to average just 1.6% in 2027-30
12 May 2025 - 06:11
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University has downgraded its real GDP forecast for SA from 2% to 1.5% in 2025, citing mounting political instability and unresolved global economic risks.
This aligns with Moody’s Ratings, which also cut (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-05-06-moodys-cuts-sa-growth-forecast-to-15/) its forecast to 1.5% last week — a 0.2 percentage point downgrade from its February projection...
