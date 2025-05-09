Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: BER cuts SA’s 2025 growth outlook

Business Day TV spoke to Shannon Bold, economist at BER

09 May 2025 - 15:33
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/xtockimages
Picture: 123RF/xtockimages

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) has lowered its real GDP growth forecast for SA to about 1.5% for 2025, down from 2%.

This revision is due to slower progress on domestic structural reforms, stalling consumer momentum and increased global uncertainty concerning potential US trade policies under a Donald Trump presidency.

Business Day TV spoke to BER economist Shannon Bold for more insight.

