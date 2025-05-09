Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Improving economic picture for SA households on shaky ground

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group

09 May 2025 - 12:19
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

The improving economic picture for SA households is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group. 

This week, Altron FinTech released its latest Household Resilience Index (Afhri), which covers the fourth quarter of 2024. The index provides insight into “the financial state of households by assessing the state of micro-lending from the perspective of the ability of borrowers to repay loans”.

This most recent print shows the financial position of SA households improved somewhat in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of lower interest rates.

According to Botha, who compiles the index on behalf of Altron FinTech, the improvement was mainly due to three cuts of 25 basis points each in the repo rate between September 2024 and January 2025.

Join the discussion: 

He says households are not out of the woods yet, pointing to the Reserve Bank’s latest rate decision. 

“The rate-cutting cycle was halted, which will prevent the debt cost burden of households from dropping to a level that would encourage a more permanent recovery of household expenditure — the key driver of aggregate demand in the economy,” says Botha.

He also attributes part of the Afhri’s uplift to the seasonal influence of year-end bonuses being paid to many formal sector employees, festive season spending, as well as pension fund withdrawals under the recently introduced national two-pot system. 

Through the discussion, the economist highlights Afhri index components and research methodology; key findings from the index results; the effect of interest rates on the economy; and growth expectations for the year.

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Tech marketing and PR in focus

Judith Middleton, CEO of Duo Marketing and Communications, joins Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rahul Jain, cofounder of Peach Payments, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Lisa Raleigh’s take on fitness and wellness boom

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie from the Lisa Raleigh Group
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at ...
Economy
2.
Food inflation to rise moderately in coming months
Economy
3.
Weak March factory output to weigh on first ...
Economy
4.
Moody’s cuts SA growth forecast to 1.5%
Economy
5.
WATCH: Lower interest rates offer households some ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.