Treasury dangles R54bn service delivery carrot at metros
Treasury will offer municipalities the money over the next six years provided they ring-fence revenue generated from utilities
08 May 2025 - 05:00
The Treasury is working with SA’s eight metros on a performance-based incentive that will help them with cash to fix their water, electricity and waste management services, on condition they ring-fence revenues from these services in professionally run utilities that can ensure service delivery.
The new approach to the three big “trading services” in the metros is part of phase two of Operation Vulindlela, which adds reforming SA’s ailing local government to the list of growth-boosting reforms the joint presidency/Treasury unit will tackle...
