Food inflation to rise moderately in coming months
Currency fluctuations have played a significant role in shaping global price trends, says asset management company Anchor
08 May 2025 - 11:28
UPDATED 08 May 2025 - 12:09
Global wealth and asset management company Anchor expects food inflation to rise moderately in the coming months, driven by uncertainty surrounding US policy direction and its potential effect on global markets and the rand.
Anchor noted that although the rand typically weakened during periods of global instability, “the National Treasury’s decision to scrap the proposed VAT increase has removed an immediate risk of added consumer pressure on non-zero-rated goods”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.