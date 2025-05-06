The review notes that households’ debt service costs seem to have passed their peak. Picture: 123RF
The financial position of SA households improved somewhat in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result to lower interest rates, according to the Altron FinTech household resilience index (AFHRI). Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Roelof Botha for more insights.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Lower interest rates offer households some relief
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
The financial position of SA households improved somewhat in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result to lower interest rates, according to the Altron FinTech household resilience index (AFHRI). Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Roelof Botha for more insights.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.