WATCH: Lower interest rates offer households some relief

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

06 May 2025 - 20:29
The review notes that households’ debt service costs seem to have passed their peak. Picture: 123RF
The financial position of SA households improved somewhat in the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result to lower interest rates, according to the Altron FinTech household resilience index (AFHRI). Business Day TV caught up with independent analyst Roelof Botha for more insights.

