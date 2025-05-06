SA business activity stabilises in April
However, input prices rose sharply, driven by a weakening rand against the dollar, and firms raised their selling prices again
06 May 2025 - 10:33
UPDATED 06 May 2025 - 12:19
SA’s private-sector economy showed signs of stabilisation in April with business conditions halting a four-month decline, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI).
The PMI, released on Tuesday, rose to 50.0 in April from 48.3 in March marking the first time since November 2024 that the index has not been in contractionary territory. A reading of 50 indicates no change in operating conditions with values above that suggesting improvement...
