Moody’s cuts SA growth forecast to 1.5%
In its global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by just 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026
06 May 2025 - 20:13
UPDATED 06 May 2025 - 23:25
Moody’s Ratings has cut SA’s real GDP growth projections for 2025 to 1.5%, a 0.2 percentage point downgrade from its February projection, as part of a broader reassessment of global economic prospects.
In its latest global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026 — a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 2.5% for both years — amid rising tariff barriers, geopolitical tensions and reduced investment confidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.