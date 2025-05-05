IG market strategist says ‘persistent headwinds and uncertain demand amid US tariff risks are weighing on prices’
Tuesday, May 6 2025
State-owned entity says the brownfield development will be at the Maydon Wharf precinct
Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
Plan to offer low-cost devices for as little as R99 to more than 1.2-million MTN prepaid customers
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC Dubai
The midstream challenge revolves around who pays, who invests and who takes the risks
Humanitarian agencies condemn Israel’s new aid plans as IDF prepares to call up reservists by the thousands
Smooching a stripper on coke in a nightclub can land an athlete in a world of trouble
SA could lead the continent if it can navigate the powerful, opposing forces in this moral medical minefield
Standard Bank has noted a 43% year-on-year increase in new credit card uptake. To discuss the factors behind the surge, Business Day TV caught up with the head of the bank’s credit card division, Tumelo Ramugondo.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The rise of credit cards in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Tumelo Ramugondo, Standard Bank’s head of credit division
Standard Bank has noted a 43% year-on-year increase in new credit card uptake. To discuss the factors behind the surge, Business Day TV caught up with the head of the bank’s credit card division, Tumelo Ramugondo.
WATCH: Has SA’s economy recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic?
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: VAT hike gets scrapped — what happens next?
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Court orders Reserve Bank to unblock Ibex payments
International company news in brief: Microsoft to play by EU rules
April new-car sales a pleasant surprise for motor bosses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.