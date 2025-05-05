Economy

WATCH: The rise of credit cards in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Tumelo Ramugondo, Standard Bank’s head of credit division

05 May 2025 - 16:02
Picture: 123RF/varandah
Standard Bank has noted a 43% year-on-year increase in new credit card uptake. To discuss the factors behind the surge, Business Day TV caught up with the head of the bank’s credit card division, Tumelo Ramugondo.

