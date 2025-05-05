Metal is firmer ahead of policy decision from Federal Reserve that is likely to provide more clarity on US trade policy
Finance minister says lessons have been learnt and there will now be a more consultative process
Imatu says the stopgap measure could erode local government governance and raises questions about the processes’ legality
Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
Australian miner Gold Road’s board unanimously recommends sweetened offer
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC Dubai
Improved investor confidence lifts Sapa and all property index
Humanitarian agencies condemn Israel’s new aid plans as IDF prepares to call up reservists by the thousands
SA sevens side crowned winners at world championship
The company sets the standard on multiple fronts including award-winning vehicle quality, exquisite craftsmanship and extensive luxury line-up
GTC Dubai’s chief analyst, Jameel Ahmad, discusses the key economic releases and events that markets will be taking direction from this week.
WATCH: The economic week ahead
