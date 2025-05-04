ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Eskom announces plans for winter power supply
Energy expert Chris Yelland ‘cautiously optimistic’ about the outlook
04 May 2025 - 17:41
Another subdued economic calendar awaits this week, with Eskom developments, S&P Global’s SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and manufacturing data releases being the key events to watch.
Eskom will on Monday announce its plans for power supply during the coming winter. ..
