April new-car sales a pleasant surprise for motor bosses
Consumers opt for cheaper brands as new car prices drop 8.6%
04 May 2025 - 15:32
The average price of new vehicles sold in SA in 2025 is 8.6% lower than in 2024, says WesBank, underlining the apparently unstoppable trend towards cheaper vehicles and brands.
Figures released on Friday by motor industry association Naamsa showed that 42,401 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold in April...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.