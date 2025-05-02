Factory activity slumps in April
The return of load-shedding, global tariff developments and the VAT drama weighed on sentiment
02 May 2025 - 11:38
UPDATED 02 May 2025 - 14:43
SA’s manufacturing sector suffered a sharp setback in April, with the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) falling four points to 44.7, dashing hopes of a recovery after March’s improvement.
The result came in well below forecasts from Investec economist Lara Hodes, who expected the PMI to edge up to 49.4...
