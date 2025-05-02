April new car sales unscathed by US tariffs
Local industry exported 31,822 vehicles in April and saw an improvement in domestic sales
02 May 2025 - 15:59
US tariffs of 25% on imported vehicles had no material effect on South African exports in the month since they were imposed.
Figures released by industry association Naamsa on Friday show that the local industry exported 31,822 vehicles in April, 6.6% fewer than the 34,088 of the corresponding month in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.