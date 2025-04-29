Top Treasury official on sabbatical ahead of tough third budget
Questions raised about whether budget office head Edgar Sishi stood down because he was uncomfortable about the direction of fiscal policy
29 April 2025 - 05:00
As SA gears up for a tough third budget, it has emerged that the head of Treasury’s budget office, Edgar Sishi, is on a six-month sabbatical, raising questions as to who will manage the complexities of making the numbers work one more time.
Questions have also been asked whether Sishi, who took the helm of the budget office during the Covid-19 crisis, stood down because he was uncomfortable about the direction of fiscal policy...
