Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has scrapped the VAT hike but now the pressure is on for him to fill the revenue gap that comes as a result of the decision.
For a closer look at the situation and the way forward, Business Day TV spoke to Gilad Isaacs, executive director of the Institute for Economic Justice.
WATCH: VAT hike gets scrapped — what happens next?
Business Day spoke to Gilad Isaacs, executive director of the Institute for Economic Justice
