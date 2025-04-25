Economy

WATCH: VAT hike gets scrapped — what happens next?

Business Day spoke to Gilad Isaacs, executive director of the Institute for Economic Justice

25 April 2025 - 15:04
Picture: 123RF

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has scrapped the VAT hike but now the pressure is on for him to fill the revenue gap that comes as a result of the decision.

For a closer look at the situation and the way forward, Business Day TV spoke to Gilad Isaacs, executive director of the Institute for Economic Justice.

Scrapped VAT hike will leave a R75bn expenditure hole, warns Treasury

Finance minister to introduce Rates Bill to reverse the 0.5 percentage point VAT increase
VAT reversal welcomed but policy uncertainty remains

Third version of budget expected after Treasury scraps VAT hike
After VAT debacle, Enoch Godongwana says he will not quit

‘If the purpose for which VAT was raised is taken into account, its reversal will have a negative impact on those issues,’ the finance minister says
WATCH: ANC and DA finalising truce on VAT hike

Business Day TV talks to DA federal council chair Helen Zille
EDITORIAL: VAT … the actual heck!

The smaller parties that helped the ANC to get through its VAT hike — despite knowing that the party can’t be trusted — have a lot of explaining to ...
HILARY JOFFE: VAT hike is no more, but time-constrained challenges await

While a thorough review of government spending is on the cards, finding the billions SA needs is a tough call
