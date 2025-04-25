Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Has SA’s economy recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix

25 April 2025 - 15:34
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

It's been five years since the first Covid-19 case in SA was reported, leading to a State of National Disaster declaration and a 35-day lockdown. Business Day TV took a look at the effect this had on the economy and discussed whether SA had truly recovered from the effects of the pandemic with Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine.

