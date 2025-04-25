Economy

PODCAST | Trump’s trade revolution and its ripple effect on global markets

PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, sharing actionable insights to help investors navigate the resulting market volatility

25 April 2025 - 12:16
Sponsored
US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs have reshaped international trade dynamics. Picture: 123RF/peshkov
US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs have reshaped international trade dynamics. Picture: 123RF/peshkov

In the wake of the “Liberation Day” tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on over 100 countries worldwide on April 2, investors must now navigate the complexity of volatile global markets.

The levies, ranging from 10% to 50%, have reshaped international trade dynamics, prompting concerns about economic stability.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

“It’s important to keep a cool head. Viewing recent events through a long-term investment lens can help investors weather the many short-term ups and downs,” says Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. 

In this podcast, Pask provides expert analysis on how the tariffs are driving market volatility. He also shares actionable insights on adapting investment strategies to mitigate risk, seize opportunities, and make informed decisions in a turbulent environment.

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

