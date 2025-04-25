Economy

PODCAST | Navigating trading in 2025: forex, AI and the psychology of smart investing

Octa analyst MJ Givens Kgasi shares insights to help online traders position themselves and adapt their strategies for success in a volatile market

25 April 2025 - 08:24
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
To thrive in today’s volatile trading environment, traders need to stay flexible, revisit their strategies, and combine market knowledge with psychological discipline, says Octa analyst MJ Givens Kgasi. Picture: 123RF/ramirezom
To thrive in today’s volatile trading environment, traders need to stay flexible, revisit their strategies, and combine market knowledge with psychological discipline, says Octa analyst MJ Givens Kgasi. Picture: 123RF/ramirezom

With over a decade of trading insight, leading global broker Octa supports online traders in navigating everything from market uncertainty to technological disruptions.

In this podcast, Octa analyst MJ Givens Kgasi shares his expert take on the evolving forex landscape, the rise of AI in trading, and how the psychology behind smart investing is shaping the trading landscape in 2025, especially for South African forex and crypto traders.

Listen now:

Octa is committed to empowering traders not just to trade, but grow sustainably. Visit the Octa website for free educational resources, webinars and trading tools tailored to South African investors.

This article was sponsored by Octa.

Forex and crypto trading is risky, can involve money loss, and may not be suitable for all investors. Octa is regulated in SA by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under the name Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd (FSP licence number 51913).

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
IMF warns SA debt on course for 88% of GDP
Economy
2.
Inflation eases, but rate cuts unlikely
Economy
3.
IMF slashes SA growth forecast to 1%
Economy
4.
SA risks divestment if it clings to fossil ...
Economy
5.
VAT reversal welcomed but policy uncertainty ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.