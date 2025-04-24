US treasury secretary says high tariffs between the countries are unsustainable and must be reduced before talks can proceed
Instead of rolling out the red carpet for investors, ministers are erecting new layers of red tape
Finance minister’s decision comes amid political and legal pressure to reverse planned hike
Business Day TV speaks to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations & co-operation
Group expects $300m in restructuring costs and $700m for sale of steelmaking coal and PGM units
Third version of budget expected after Treasury scraps VAT hike
More than 600,000 observations suggest that the prospects for the local industry are underwhelming
Discussion with US president planned 'well in advance' and is not a diplomatic response to Ukraine leader's working visit
Photo finish gives race to 26-year-old in 9.99 sec
Priced at R1.2m, the discreet protection withstands assault rifles such as the AK47
The DA says it has been approached by finance minister Enoch Godongwana for an out-of-court settlement regarding its move to interdict the VAT increase. Business Day TV spoke to Helen Zille, chair of the DAs federal council, for more details.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: ANC and DA finalising truce on VAT hike
Business Day TV talks to DA federal council chair Helen Zille
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The DA says it has been approached by finance minister Enoch Godongwana for an out-of-court settlement regarding its move to interdict the VAT increase. Business Day TV spoke to Helen Zille, chair of the DAs federal council, for more details.
