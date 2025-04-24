Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: ANC and DA finalising truce on VAT hike

Business Day TV talks to DA federal council chair Helen Zille

24 April 2025 - 16:02
May 31, 2024.DA Federal Council Leader Chairperson Helen Zille at the 2024 Election National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA says it has been approached by finance minister Enoch Godongwana for an out-of-court settlement regarding its move to interdict the VAT increase. Business Day TV spoke to Helen Zille, chair of the DAs federal council, for more details.

