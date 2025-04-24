Producer inflation slows to five-year low
Annual rate slows to 0.5% though monthly uptick indicates continued pressure on manufacturers
24 April 2025 - 13:22
Annual producer inflation slowed sharply in March, with the headline producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rising 0.5% year on year, down from 1.0% in February, Stats SA reported on Thursday.
Monthly price pressures remained firm though; producer prices increased 0.6% month on month, driven largely by higher costs of food, beverages and tobacco...
