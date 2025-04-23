SA risks divestment if it clings to fossil fuel-based electricity, finds global survey
Surveyed business leaders urge bolder government action on clean energy or face capital flight
23 April 2025 - 05:00
SA is among countries such as India and the US that risk divestment if their governments continue to rely on fossil fuel-based electricity, a global survey has found.
The “Powering up: Business perspectives on shifting to renewable electricity” survey noted businesses consider a country’s readiness for the transition when deciding where to invest. This includes the possibility of relocating if governments fail to get their green act together...
