Inflation falls to lowest since pandemic era
The data for March surprised to the downside, coming in well below various forecasts
23 April 2025 - 11:10
Consumer inflation eased to 2.7% year on year in March, down from 3.2% in February, according to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday.
This marks the lowest annual reading for the consumer price index (CPI) in five years...
