IMF warns SA debt on course for 88% of GDP
The fund says global debt could reach levels last seen in World War 2
23 April 2025 - 15:05
UPDATED 23 April 2025 - 23:34
The IMF has reiterated its view that SA’s public debt level will not stabilise as the National Treasury has projected in successive budgets, but will rise to 88% of GDP by 2030 unless the government implements tighter fiscal policy.
But its latest Fiscal Monitor, released on Wednesday, paints an even more alarming picture of global public debt, warning it could reach levels last seen in World War 2 “amid substantial policy uncertainty and a shifting economic landscape”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.