IMF sounds the alarm on high and rising global debt levels
International Monetary Fund warns that global debt levels could reach levels last seen in World War 2
23 April 2025 - 15:05
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reiterated its view that SA’s public debt level will not stabilise as the Treasury has projected in successive budgets, but will instead rise to 88% of the size of SA’s economy by 2030 unless government implements tighter fiscal policy.
But its latest Fiscal Monitor, released on Wednesday, paints an even more alarming picture of global debt levels, which it warns could reach levels last seen in World War 2...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.