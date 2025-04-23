G20 needs more focus, but US still keen, say SA officials
Experts warn that Donald Trump’s aversion to global co-operation could weaken the forum
SA officials leading the Group of 20 (G20) engagements in Washington DC this week say the US remains willing to be a constructive partner in the G20 and take it forward next year, but experts have warned that US President Donald Trump’s clear aversion to global co-operation could weaken the forum.
The US is due to take over from SA as next year’s G20 president, making it part of the “troika” of past, present and future presidents managing the group this year. But US secretary of state Marco Rubio declined to attend the G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg earlier this year, while Trump has put question marks over his attendance at the leaders’ summit in November and warned that the US will cut its support for multilateral institutions generally...
