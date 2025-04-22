US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs at the White House in Washington, DC, US on April 2.Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA.
S&P Global Ratings expects the pause in US President Donald Trump’s tariffs to have a moderate effect on its growth assumptions but once fully implemented, it may have a bigger effect. For a closer look on how the trade war is affecting growth forecasts, particularly in emerging markets, Business Day TV spoke to Elijah Oliveros-Rosen, chief economist for emerging markets at S&P Global Ratings.
WATCH: S&P cautious about GDP projections amid trade war
