IMF slashes SA growth forecast to 1%
Global policy uncertainty surge drives economic outlook
22 April 2025 - 15:08
UPDATED 22 April 2025 - 23:30
The IMF has slashed its growth forecasts for SA and almost every other country in response to the unprecedented tariff announcements by the US and some of its trading partners, warning that they could permanently reduce and reallocate global trade and cut long-term growth rates.
It revised down SA’s expected growth rate to just 1% for this year, rising to 1.3% next year, and it now forecasts global growth of just 2.8% this year, down from 3.3% last year and well below its 3.7% long-term average...
