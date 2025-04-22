Auto industry expects to feel pain of Trump’s tariffs in July
Motor companies hope the effects can still be softened
22 April 2025 - 05:00
SA motor companies say they will start to feel the full force of US President Donald Trump’s 25% automotive import tariffs from July after export orders have been fulfilled. However, they still hope SA government officials can persuade the US to mitigate some of the effects by then.
Mikel Mabasa, CEO of vehicle manufacturers and importers association Naamsa, said on Monday that not much change was expected to exports to the US in this quarter. “Orders have been finalised and vehicles are being built.”..
