Worried IMF members to puzzle out effects of global trade reboot
SA to chair G20 finance track meeting in Washington, and will come back with many lessons learnt, says economist
21 April 2025 - 17:26
Economic policymakers gathering in Washington DC this week will be trying to puzzle out how badly the “reboot of the global trading system” — as IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva called it — will hit inflation and growth, and what countries should do about it.
The IMF’s new global growth projections — details of which are due out on Tuesday — would see “notable markdowns but not recession”, she said, adding that the fund would also mark up its inflation forecasts “for some countries”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.