ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to ease slightly
CPI figures forecast to show a marginal easing in headline number, driven mostly by lower fuel prices
21 April 2025 - 19:31
It is a short week, domestically anchored by the release of March inflation data, with the consumer and producer price indices scheduled for publication.
March’s consumer price index (CPI) figures, scheduled for release on Wednesday, are expected to show a marginal easing in headline inflation, driven primarily by lower fuel prices...
