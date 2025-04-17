Trump’s tariffs rest on ‘flawed theory and maths’
The formula being used to calculate the tariffs is bogus and producing false numbers, says Wits economist
17 April 2025 - 05:00
While US President Donald Trump insists that his tariff war is based on a country-by-country logic, the way the administration applies the formula behind his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs is raising eyebrows — not only among economists, but even among his own supporters.
The Trump administration has temporarily paused its new round of tariffs it wants to impose on various countries, including the 31% tariffs on SA, but not before revealing its questionable method for calculating it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.