Retail sales growth slows in March amid economic uncertainty
Annual rate slows to 3.9% in February from 7% in January while monthly sales slipped 1.3%
16 April 2025 - 15:12
Retail sales rose 3.9% year on year in February, according to data published by Stats SA on Wednesday, though economists cautioned that a 1.3% decline when compared to a month earlier indicated growing pressure on consumers and an uncertain economic environment.
The biggest boosts annually came from textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods which increased by 15.7% year on year and contributed 2.3 percentage points to overall growth...
