China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns
The US and China are SA’s two biggest partners
16 April 2025 - 20:19
Trade between the US and China — SA’s two biggest partners — could plunge by as much as 80% this year, the World Trade Organisation has warned, highlighting growing fragmentation that could push countries to align with one of two increasingly isolated economic blocs.
In its latest “Global Trade Outlook and Statistics” report released on Wednesday, the WTO said the drop in US-China trade coverage could compel many countries to rethink their trade strategies and market dependencies, leading to longer-term adjustments in global supply chains. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.