WATCH: A closer look at SA’s debt market

Business Day TV spoke with Chetan Jeeva, head of SA Debt at Absa CIB

15 April 2025 - 19:57
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/9DREAMSTUDIO
Business Day TV spoke to Chetan Jeeva, Absa CIB’s head of SA Debt, about developments and opportunities in SA’s debt market.

