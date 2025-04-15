Reserve Bank warns of 0.7% GDP contraction in its worst-case scenario
Bank details grim prospect in its April monetary policy review, but also explores less severe scenarios
15 April 2025 - 16:36
UPDATED 15 April 2025 - 20:29
The SA Reserve Bank has warned of a nearly 0.7% GDP contraction in its most severe economic risk scenario if a preferential trade deal is scrapped alongside a tariff shock and a weakening rand.
The Bank’s warning raises the stakes for President Cyril Ramaphosa to reset diplomatic ties with the US. It detailed this grim prospect in its April monetary policy review on Tuesday, painting a picture of an economy caught in a destabilising tug of war between global trade winds and domestic vulnerabilities...
