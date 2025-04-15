Mining production pulled down by fall in PGM output
US tariffs continue to spur fears that rising car prices will weigh on automotive demand for PGMs
15 April 2025 - 12:03
UPDATED 15 April 2025 - 17:28
SA’s mining production decreased 9.6% year on year in February, driven primarily by a plunge in platinum group metals (PGM) output.
According to the latest Stats SA data, the country’s PGM production declined by nearly a quarter in the second month of the year after decreasing 3.8% year on year in January...
