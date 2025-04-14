US commerce secretary says exempted electronics will face separate new duties in next two months
Perhaps the greatest wonder is how so many who proclaim they’re fighting for freedom want so badly to be oppressed
Aim is to achieve direct, flexible engagement with key figures in Trump administration
Africa’s largest iron producer reveals its need to replace mineral resources and ore reserves after 2035
US tariffs highlight a broader discussion around where and how SA should approach market diversification
But uncertainty lingers about the legal and legislative framework surrounding the increase
Decision to legitimise Starlink Lesotho marks ‘significant’ step forward in the country’s digital transformation
An increasing number of cricketers are finding a national contract is not just unnecessary, it’s undesirable
When coping mechanisms fail, our very bodies could be affected — and our trauma passed on to other generations
Business Day TV caught up with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets to discuss what market participants will be focusing on this week.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The economic week ahead — what to look out for
Business Day TV speaks to Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets
Business Day TV caught up with Joshua Mahony from Scope Markets to discuss what market participants will be focusing on this week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.