SA’s manufacturing sector delivered another disappointing performance in February, with total production contracting 3.2% year on year. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Manufacturing production declines again in February
Business Day TV speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle
