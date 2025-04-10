Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Manufacturing production declines again in February

Business Day TV speaks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle

10 April 2025 - 19:47
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

SA’s manufacturing sector delivered another disappointing performance in February, with total production contracting 3.2% year on year. Business Day TV unpacked the print in more detail with Philippa Rodseth, executive director of The Manufacturing Circle.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA mulls expanded incentives to shield vehicle ...
Economy
2.
Double blow for citrus industry as US tariffs ...
Economy
3.
Sars commissioner says SA doesn’t need a wealth ...
Economy
4.
Soaring gold price adds $1bn to value of SA’s ...
Economy
5.
Manufacturing output down again in February
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.