Automotive sector a drag on manufacturing in February
Stats SA says automotive and petrochemical industries have dragged production lower, defying forecasts of a moderate rebound
10 April 2025 - 13:36
UPDATED 10 April 2025 - 23:25
SA’s manufacturing sector delivered another disappointing performance in February, with total production contracting 3.2% year on year, according to the latest Stats SA data.
The outcome was worse than the Reuters consensus forecast of a 2.9% drop, but largely in line with the Bloomberg consensus of 3.1%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.