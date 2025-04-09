SA mulls expanded incentives to shield vehicle industry from huge tariffs
The APDP offers manufacturers incentives to support production and localisation
09 April 2025 - 13:28
SA is considering expanding its flagship vehicle industry incentive scheme to shield the nearly R500bn backbone of the nation’s manufacturing sector from the fallout of the US tariffs blitz.
“What we’re currently considering is the possibility of expanding the automotive production programme to mitigate impact on the industry. Of course, we have to be cognisant of the impact on our fiscus,” said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau, referring to the Automotive Production and Development Programme (APDP) , on radio station Power 98.7...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.