Sars commissioner says SA doesn’t need a wealth tax, just greater efficiency
Tax authority weighs in on taxing the rich more, saying they are already paying a number of other taxes
08 April 2025 - 05:00
About 3.5% of individual taxpayers contribute almost half of SA’s personal income tax, and there is already a significant tax burden on wealthy people in SA, most of whom are tax compliant and paying their fair share, says the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
The tax authority weighed in on the wealth tax debate last week, offering what commissioner Edward Kieswetter emphasised was advice for the finance minister...
