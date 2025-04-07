Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The effect of Trump’s tariffs on minerals and metals

Business Day TV spoke to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at MCSA

07 April 2025 - 15:35
US President Donald in Washington, DC, the US, April 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Most of SA’s minerals and metals exported to the US have been excluded from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs but the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) has stressed that the overall effect of the trade war would weigh on global economic growth, which will in turn lower demand for minerals.

For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV caught up with the MCSA’s chief economist Hugo Pienaar.

EDITORIAL: ‘Liberation Day’ madness a wake-up call for SA

US tariffs highlight urgent need for this country to speed up growth-boosting reforms
Opinion
13 hours ago

SIYABONGA HADEBE: The real victims of Donald Trump’s tariff war

Smaller countries and American consumers will face higher costs and economic instability
Opinion
4 hours ago

IAN BREMMER: Trump’s big, not so beautiful, tariff wall

Trump’s autarchy is an act of deliberate self-harm, the most destructive economic own goal in recent history
Opinion
1 hour ago

BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ likely to shrink global GDP and spur inflation, uncertainty

The changing landscape under Trumponomics 2.0
Opinion
1 day ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm

By refusing to retaliate, focusing instead on reforms and multilateralism, Pretoria underscores the futility of trade wars
Opinion
13 hours ago
