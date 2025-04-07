US President Donald in Washington, DC, the US, April 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Most of SA’s minerals and metals exported to the US have been excluded from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs but the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) has stressed that the overall effect of the trade war would weigh on global economic growth, which will in turn lower demand for minerals.
For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV caught up with the MCSA’s chief economist Hugo Pienaar.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The effect of Trump’s tariffs on minerals and metals
Business Day TV spoke to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at MCSA
Most of SA’s minerals and metals exported to the US have been excluded from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs but the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) has stressed that the overall effect of the trade war would weigh on global economic growth, which will in turn lower demand for minerals.
For a closer look at the situation, Business Day TV caught up with the MCSA’s chief economist Hugo Pienaar.
EDITORIAL: ‘Liberation Day’ madness a wake-up call for SA
SIYABONGA HADEBE: The real victims of Donald Trump’s tariff war
IAN BREMMER: Trump’s big, not so beautiful, tariff wall
BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ likely to shrink global GDP and spur inflation, uncertainty
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
No immediate risk to SA medicine supplies from Trump’s tariffs, says industry ...
Trump’s sweeping tariffs defended by US treasury secretary
Taiwan proposes zero tariffs and pledges more investment in US
EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs
JPMorgan CEO warns tariffs cut growth and fuel inflation
Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow
Trump tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points, French prime ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.