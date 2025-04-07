Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Outlook for SA Inc

Business Day TV speaks to Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa & the Middle East at Standard Chartered

07 April 2025 - 15:46
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/xtockimages
Picture: 123RF/xtockimages

Business Day TV speaks to Razia Khan, Standard Chartered’s chief economist for Africa & the Middle East, about her view on SA Inc, by exploring the implications of fiscal policy decisions, the outlook for interest rates, and the broader economic factors affecting growth and stability.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor ...
Economy
2.
Soaring gold price adds $1bn to SA’s gold reserves
Economy
3.
Business conditions fall further in March as ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST: Standard Bank warns of populist shift if ...
Economy
5.
Steenhuisen tells farmers to prepare for life ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.